Egypt coach offers support for Mo Salah

Pharaohs of Egypt head coach, Hossam Hassan has offered his support for Mohamed Salah after his outburst at Liverpool.

Salah was named as a substitute for the third successive game by Liverpool head coach Arne Slot in the 3-3 draw with Leeds United on Saturday.

The forward made it clear after the game that he has been bruised and hurt by the demotion.

The 32-year-old star accused someone inside the club of wanting to push him out, and also declared having “no relationship” with manager Slot.

In response, Hassan took to social media to show his support to the nation’s greatest.

The coach posted a picture of himself and the Egypt attacker with the caption: “Always a symbol of determination and strength.”

Salah is expected to link up with Egypt teammates for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations this weekend.