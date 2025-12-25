Egypt Moves to Develop Ports in Eritrea & Djibouti Amid Nile Dispute with Ethiopia



Egypt has reportedly agreed to help develop seaports in Eritrea and Djibouti, a strategic move aimed at expanding its influence in the Horn of Africa.





According to sources in Cairo cited by The National, the initiative is part of Egypt’s broader campaign to increase pressure on Ethiopia over the long-running Nile water dispute, particularly linked to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).





By strengthening ties with Ethiopia’s neighbors and investing in critical maritime infrastructure along the Red Sea, Egypt is positioning itself to gain geopolitical leverage in a region vital to trade, security, and regional power dynamics.





The development signals a new phase in regional diplomacy, where infrastructure, ports, and alliances are becoming key tools in the ongoing Nile negotiations.