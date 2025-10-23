EGYPT PARTNERS WITH ZAMBIA TO TRAIN ENGINEERS, BOOST INFRASTRUCTURE QUALITY





The Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, in collaboration with Egypt, has commenced a capacity-building workshop aimed at equipping local engineers and contractors with the skills required to deliver high-quality infrastructure across Zambia.





Speaking at the official opening of the workshop in Lusaka, Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi stated that the programme will strengthen engagement with engineers from Egypt’s Arab Contractors.





He emphasized that the initiative is designed to ensure Zambian contractors and engineers are equipped with internationally recognized knowledge and practices.





Mr. Milupi reiterated the presidential directive that infrastructure development must adhere to three core principles: right pricing, compliance with quality standards and specifications, and timely delivery.





He said government will continue to build engineers’ capacity by providing necessary skills and supervision to deliver quality infrastructure services.





Speaking at the same event, Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia Myada Esaam highlighted the importance of the training in bridging knowledge gaps and aligning Egyptian expertise with Zambia’s infrastructure development goals.





Ambassador Esaam stated that her team is not in Zambia merely to construct buildings, but to foster cooperation with Zambian engineers.





She stressed Egypt’s commitment, through its engineering firms, to building mutual respect, shared goals, and a common vision inspired by the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.



Meanwhile, University of Zambia Civil Engineer Job Kapundu shared that the workshop has already equipped engineers from various institutions with the knowledge needed to uphold quality service delivery in the infrastructure sector.





He expressed confidence that engineers will meet government standards in infrastructure projects and affirmed that the support from the Arab Republic of Egypt will help achieve tangible

results.



By: Melinda BandaSun FM