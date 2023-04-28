EGYPTIAN SENTENCED TO A FINE OF K 60,000 OR 18 MONTHS FOR ILLEGAL ENTRY, ENGAGING IN BUSINESS WITHOUT A PERMIT, AND UNLAWFUL STAY

The Department of Immigration in Lusaka has secured the conviction of a 19-year-old Egyptian businessman, Ahmed Fathy Abouelyazeid, for illegal entry, engaging in business without a permit, and unlawful stay in Zambia.

This is contrary to Sections 12(2), 54, and 11 (3) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No.18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia, respectively.

Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka says the offender was arrested on 12th April 2023 at a Senior Immigration Officer’s Residence in Lusaka’s 10 Miles Residential Area, where he had gone to sell assorted household goods in a Toyota Ipsum.

Nshinka tells Byta FM Zambia that investigations later revealed that he had entered and remained in the country illegally and had no permit to engage in any business.

He says the offender appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate on 27th April 2023, where he was convicted.

Nshinka says in all three counts, he was sentenced to pay a fine of K 60,000- or 18-months simple imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Nshinka has revealed that on 25th April 2023, the Chipata Regional Immigration Office apprehended four Burundians for illegal entry, unlawful stay, and conducting business without permits.

He says Eric Arakza (17), Emmanuel James (17), Isaiah Bimenyimana (30), and Francis Ndeyizeye (30) were apprehended in Mchini and DK Compounds during a clean-up operation after they were found conducting business without valid Immigration permits.

Nshinka says investigations later revealed that they had entered and stayed in the country illegally.

He says the suspects are detained pending prosecution.

Nshinka says the Department has noted with concern an increase in foreign nationals engaged in door-to-door selling of various products.

He says the Department does not issue any permit that allows this kind of business; hence all foreign nationals engaging in this activity are doing so illegally.

Nshinka urged members of the public to report such persons to the nearest Immigration Office.

