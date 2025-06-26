Egypt’s nuclear power plant in El-Dabaa with help from Russia’s Rosatom expected to be operational by 2028.

Egypt is constructing its first nuclear power plant at El-Dabaa and working is progessding at a faster pace.

The development is said to have been a $30 billion project led by top Russian firm, Rosatom.

The plant will have four VVER-1200 reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 MW, totaling 4,800 MW.

Construction began in July 2022, with the first reactor expected to be operational by 2028 and the entire plant completed by 2030.

Russia is financing 85% of the project through a $25 billion loan, while Egypt covers the remaining 15%.

The plant aims to diversify Egypt’s energy mix, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and support economic growth.

Rosatom will be supplying nuclear fuel for 60 years and assisting with waste management.

Local concerns include environmental risks and transparency, but the government emphasizes strict safety standards and IAEA oversight.