EIGHT ARRESTED OVER STADIUM VIOLENCE DURING NKANA VS POWER DYNAMOS CLASH



Police have confirmed the arrest of eight Nkana Football Club fans following violent scenes that erupted during a high-stakes FAZ Super League match between Nkana FC and Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Sunday, April 20.



The chaos unfolded in the 80th minute of the match after the referee awarded a penalty to Power Dynamos, a decision that angered some Nkana supporters.



What began as vocal displeasure quickly escalated into violent conduct, as fans hurled stones, beer tins, and broken stadium chairs onto the pitch, temporarily halting the game.



Copperbelt Commanding Officer Pathias Siandenge, says 200 police officers had been deployed to provide security during the match, and swiftly moved in to protect players, match officials, and restore order within the stadium.



Mr. Siandenge says a joint assessment by police, Stadium Management, and Minister of Sports Elvis Nkandu, who was in attendance, revealed that 350 stadium chairs were shattered, along with damage to glass doors and roofing, adding that the cost of the damage is yet to be determined.



