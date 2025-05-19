EIGHT MAZABUKA UPND OFFICIALS SUSPENDED  FOR ENDORSING HH & NKOMBO AS THEIR PREFERRED 2026 CANDIDATES

KANGAROO COURT SUSPENDS EIGHT MAZABUKA UPND OFFICIALS WHO ENDORSED HH & NKOMBO AS THEIR PREFERRED 2026 CANDIDATES





In-fighting has seemingly engulfed the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Mazabuka.



The latest allegations as gathered by Byta FM News indicate that attempts were made by a faction to use maximum force on the District Disciplinary Committee to suspend six district officials.





This is after the said official endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema and Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo to recontest their seats in the 2026 elections.



According to UPND Mazabuka District Acting Secretary, Ronald Mwiinga (see attached video) some members in the Executive Committee harassed him at night for refusing to sign suspension letters for the six officials.





He has named one of the individuals who stormed his residence with the suspension letters as Mazabuka Central Ward Councilor, who is also District Youth Vice Chairperson for Administration, Chrisphine Hamangaba.





Others are, Kaonga Ward Councilor who is also District Youth Vice Chairperson for Politics, Clifford Joleya, as well as District Executive Committee Vice Treasurer, Augustine Shabalima.



Meanwhile, Mwiinga says the District Disciplinary committee found the six officials accused of foul conduct had no case to answer and had already submitted their findings to the Provincial Executive Committee.





But UPND Mazabuka District Vice chairperson political Clifford Joleya refuted claims by Mwiinga, describing them as baseless and unfounded.



He has since challenged that the matter be reported to police.





In another development, UPND Mazabuka District Chairperson, Wilfred Mulomba, was over the weekend assaulted at church by cadres over allegations of misappropriating K20,000 meant for youths during a recent presidential visit to Monze.





Meanwhile, the UPND in Mazabuka has suspended eight district officials for six months.





This follows their participation in a press briefing where they endorsed Hichilema and Nkombo as their preferred candidates for 2026 just after the Mazabuka Central MP was fired as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.