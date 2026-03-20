Breaking News : “Eight Missiles for One Drone” Ukrainian Experts Shocked by Costly US Air Defense Strategy





A striking revelation from Ukrainian military instructors has exposed a major imbalance in modern air defense tactics, as they report that US and allied forces are sometimes firing multiple high-cost missiles to intercept a single low-cost drone.





According to Ukrainian experts involved in training and advisory roles, they were stunned to observe scenarios where up to eight expensive surface-to-air missiles were used to destroy just one incoming drone. The practice highlights a growing concern in modern warfare where cheap unmanned aerial vehicles are forcing defenders to expend disproportionately costly resources. .





The issue stems from the rapid evolution of drone warfare. Low-cost attack drones, particularly those similar to Iranian-designed Shahed systems, can be produced for tens of thousands of dollars, while the missiles used to intercept them can cost hundreds of thousands or even millions per shot.This cost asymmetry is increasingly seen as unsustainable in prolonged conflicts.





Ukrainian instructors, who have spent years countering mass drone attacks from Russia, emphasized that such tactics would quickly drain even the most advanced air defense stockpiles. Their battlefield experience has pushed them to adopt alternative solutions, including low-cost interceptor drones, electronic warfare, and layered defenses designed to reduce reliance on expensive missile systems.





The contrast has turned Ukraine into an unexpected source of expertise for Western militaries. Having faced thousands of drone attacks since the start of the war, Ukrainian forces have developed more cost-effective countermeasures, focusing on scalability and sustainability rather than relying solely on high-end interceptors.





The findings underscore a broader shift in warfare dynamics, where inexpensive, mass-produced drones are challenging traditional air defense doctrines and forcing militaries worldwide to rethink how they counter aerial threats without exhausting their resources.



Source: United24 Media