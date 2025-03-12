EIZ Blasts Government Over Engineering Negligence



In a hard-hitting statement, Engineer Wesley Kaluba, President of the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ), has condemned the Zambian government’s persistent negligence in managing the nation’s engineering projects.





Kaluba, speaking at a recent press briefing, highlighted glaring failures in infrastructure oversight, accusing the authorities of turning a blind eye to professional engineering standards, which has jeopardized both public safety and national development.



One of the most damning criticisms was directed at the government’s handling of the $650 million Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project, executed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.





Kaluba lambasted the government for excluding an independent engineering consultant from the project, calling it a “reckless gamble” with the nation’s infrastructure. “It is unacceptable that such a massive project, affecting thousands of lives and economic activities, is proceeding without the crucial oversight of an independent consultant.



This is not just an oversight it is negligence of the highest order,” Kaluba said.





He further pointed out that the absence of proper engineering supervision has opened the door to substandard work, putting the quality and longevity of the road at risk.



Kaluba warned that without independent verification of design and construction, the project could become yet another failed piece of infrastructure. “We cannot afford another costly mistake where roads wash away after the first rains or bridges collapse under minimal pressure. Quality assurance cannot be optional,” he stated.





The EIZ President also took a brutal swipe at the government’s failure to address recurring urban flooding. He blamed the flooding on poor urban planning, clogged drainage systems, and a lack of climate-resilient infrastructure.



“How many more homes must be submerged? How many more lives must be disrupted before the government realizes that reactive solutions are not enough? We need proactive investments in drainage systems and proper urban planning, not last-minute emergency responses,” Kaluba said passionately.





On the subject of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Kaluba criticized the use of unqualified contractors to handle community projects, branding the situation as a “breeding ground for disaster.” He revealed that many CDF-funded projects had already shown cracks and structural failures, directly linked to the lack of certified engineering professionals.





“Throwing money at community projects without ensuring they are handled by trained, licensed engineers is not development it’s a betrayal of the very people these projects are meant to serve,” Kaluba fumed.



Mining safety was another target of Kaluba’s scathing remarks. He accused the government of failing to enforce safety regulations in the mining sector, particularly in small-scale and artisanal operations.





He pointed to recent mining accidents and the environmental damage caused by unregulated activities as proof of the government’s lax approach. “When miners die in unsafe tunnels, when tailings dams burst and poison our rivers, the government cannot pretend to be shocked.



These tragedies are preventable, yet the authorities continue to sleep at the wheel,” Kaluba said.





The energy crisis also came under heavy fire, with Kaluba branding the government’s overreliance on hydroelectric power as “dangerous shortsightedness.” He stressed the urgent need to diversify energy sources, including investments in solar and other renewable energies.





“Relying almost entirely on hydro power in the face of climate change is a ticking time bomb. The current droughts have exposed just how fragile our energy system is, and unless we embrace alternative energy sources, we are heading for disaster,” Kaluba warned.





Furthermore, Kaluba criticized delayed payments to contractors by the government, a problem he said has pushed many engineering firms into financial ruin. He described the situation as “sabotage of the private sector,” noting that the government’s failure to pay contractors on time has forced many to abandon projects, further contributing to substandard work.





“When contractors are not paid, they cut corners. When engineers are sidelined, quality suffers. It’s a vicious cycle, and the government is to blame,” he argued.



In a bold call to action, Kaluba demanded that the government remove unqualified individuals from critical projects and enforce stricter oversight on all infrastructure developments.





He called for mandatory involvement of licensed engineers at every stage from planning to execution. “No more excuses. Engineering is not guesswork it is science, precision, and expertise. If the government truly cares about development, it must place professionals at the forefront of these projects,” Kaluba declared.





Kaluba challenged the authorities to take immediate action or risk further infrastructure collapse. “We have seen bridges fail, buildings crack, and roads disintegrate all because of negligence and incompetence.





The EIZ will not sit silently while this continues. We demand accountability, professionalism, and quality,” he concluded.



Kaluba’s uncompromising remarks have sent shockwaves through government circles, reigniting public concern over the state of Zambia’s infrastructure.