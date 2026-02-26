Election Map Showdown: Peter Sinkamba Takes Electoral Commission of Zambia to Court Over Delimitation Battle





A high-stakes constitutional battle has erupted as Peter Sinkamba, president of the Green Party, drags the nation’s electoral boundaries process into court — seeking to halt the ongoing delimitation exercise and declare it null and void.





The petition was heard before the full bench of the Constitutional Court of Zambia, presided over by Deputy President Justice Arnold Shilimi. At the center of the dispute are sweeping allegations that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has failed to properly execute its constitutional mandate.





Sinkamba contends that the Commission misapplied constitutional amendments — particularly Article 13(5) of 2025, which expanded parliamentary representation from 156 to 226 seats — and proceeded in a sequence that undermines the integrity of the electoral framework. He argues that delimitation should precede voter registration and certification of the 2026 voters’ register, warning that the current timeline risks disenfranchising citizens.





The petition further challenges the structure of voter documentation, alleging that the absence of clearly defined ward and constituency boundaries reflects fundamental procedural flaws in the process.





Also cited as a respondent alongside the ECZ is the Attorney General, while the State, through legal representatives, has urged the court to dismiss the case as premature, maintaining that no final determination on boundaries has yet been made.





Heard by a panel of seven justices, the case now stands as a pivotal legal confrontation — one that could reshape the architecture of representation and the conduct of the next general election in Zambia.



