ELECTIONS WILL BE PEACEFUL, ASSURES KASUNE



JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says government is committed to ensuring a peaceful and credible general election in August. Zambia has also launched its bid for membership to the Human Rights Council for the term 2027-2029.





Speaking during the High-Level Segment at the 61st session of the Human Rights Council, Kasune said Zambia was committed to protecting human rights.





“We meet at a time when the global human rights system is under extreme pressure. Some question its fairness and value while others suggest stepping away from it. But Zambia believes that stepping away is not the answer.

Rather, the times require that we enhance international cooperation to help overcome the challenges we are facing” she said.



News Diggers