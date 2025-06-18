ELECTIONS WILL GO AHEAD IN LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION BECAUSE 90 DAYS IS 90 DAYS – ECZ





**ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA**



Elections House,

Haile Selassie Avenue,

P.O

Box 50274,

LUSAKA.

18th June, 2025



**PRESS RELEASE**

(For immediate release)



**ECZ’S POSITION ON PROPOSED POSTPONEMENT OF THE LUMEZI BY-ELECTION**





Following media reports on the timing of the Lumezi Parliamentary by-election in light of the demise of the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Electoral Commission of Zambia wishes to confirm that the by-election will take place as planned on 26th June, 2025. The Commission extends its deepest condolences to the Lungu family and the nation during this time of mourning.





While the Commission is mindful of the national mourning period, it is equally bound by the provisions of the Constitution of Zambia, which stipulates that a by-election must be held within 90 days of the occurrence of a vacancy in the National Assembly. In this regard, any postponement beyond the constitutionally prescribed timeframe would amount to a breach of the law.





The Commission remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that electoral processes are conducted in line with the Constitution and the Electoral Process Act.

All preparations for the Lumezi by-election are therefore proceeding as scheduled, with full respect for the prevailing circumstances and in observance of national mourning protocols as may be applicable.



**Brown Kasaro**

**Chief Electoral Officer**

**For/The Commission**

**ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA**