ELECTRICITY DECEPTION: GOVERNMENT UNDER FIRE FOR LOAD-SHEDDING PROPAGANDA





Opposition Democratic Union (DU) Leader, Ackim Njovu, has strongly dismissed claims by Energy Minister Peter Chikote that load-shedding has eased to “around 10 hours of electricity supply daily,” insisting that the reality on the ground tells a much harsher story.





Speaking during a recent visit to Chipata, Mr. Njovu revealed that some residents are receiving as little as two to three hours of power per day, far below what government is publicly declaring.





“We don’t know which part of Zambia the minister is talking about where people are receiving 10 hours. If it was true, ZESCO would have announced it officially. People wouldn’t be complaining if they had 10 hours because at least they could adjust their programs,” Njovu charged.





The DU leader accused the ruling UPND administration of deliberately misleading citizens, warning that dishonesty over such a critical national crisis is both reckless and dangerous. He drew parallels with Malawi, where, he argued, “government deception over electricity supply eventually pushed citizens to vote leaders out.”





Njovu went further, questioning the government’s priorities. He claimed that continued electricity exports in the face of crippling domestic shortages reflect “a lack of patriotism and disregard for citizens’ welfare.”





“Every leader is supposed to prioritize his own country before making profits. Zambians feel deceived, cheated, and disrespected,” he said.





The opposition leader stressed that persistent blackouts are not just an inconvenience but a direct threat to economic growth, crippling businesses, schools, and households alike. He pledged that under a DU-led government, efforts would be made to end load-shedding “within a reasonable timeframe,” anchored on transparent energy policies, investment in generation capacity, and honest communication with citizens.





Mr. Njovu also broadened his attack to governance failures, citing a recent BBC documentary on the exploitation of African women in Dubai. He argued that if leaders improved conditions at home, citizens would not be forced to migrate in search of opportunities, often falling into exploitative environments.





The DU leader warned that the UPND risks paying a heavy political price in 2026 if it fails to tackle the power crisis decisively.





“The government cannot continue insulting the intelligence of Zambians. People know when power is off and when it is on. No amount of propaganda can light up their homes,” Njovu said.



KUMWESU