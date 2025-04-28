ELEPHANTS DESTROY CROPS AT DREAMLAND FARM



It was a heartbreaking morning for the team at DREAMLAND Farm in Siyachiyasa, Livingstone, after a herd of elephants crossed into their land overnight, causing widespread destruction to their sorghum fields. Months of hard work, significant investment, and sleepless nights nurturing the crops were wiped out in a single night.



The farm management described the incident as not just a loss of crops, but a major setback to their broader mission of improving food security, creating employment, and contributing to community development.



In a statement released this morning, the farm emphasized their respect for wildlife as an important part of Zambia’s national heritage and tourism industry. However, they expressed deep concern over the growing threat of human-wildlife conflict, which they say is endangering rural livelihoods and even human life.



DREAMLAND Farm has appealed to the Zambian government, the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, and all relevant stakeholders to strengthen protective measures for communities living near wildlife corridors. They also called for urgent compensation from the Zambian Wildlife Authority for the losses suffered, stressing that the destruction of their sorghum plantation has severely impacted their operations.



“We remain committed to farming and to our community, but without timely intervention, these devastating losses could discourage many hard-working farmers across the country,” the statement reads.



The farm concluded with a strong call to action, urging authorities to provide protection, compensate affected farmers, and implement sustainable solutions to safeguard both wildlife and people.



