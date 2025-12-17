Elon Musk Becomes First Person Worth $677 Billion Ever



Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has made history as the first person ever estimated to be worth over $677 billion, according to Forbes.





The milestone follows a sharp rise in SpaceX’s valuation after a recent secondary share sale.





Musk’s wealth surge is driven largely by SpaceX’s strong growth, with the company reportedly exploring a future IPO that could value it at up to $1.5 trillion.





Its satellite internet unit, Starlink, has also expanded rapidly, doubling global internet traffic in 2025 and growing its user base and partnerships worldwide.





At the same time, Tesla’s stock remains strong, buoyed by optimism around AI, autonomous driving and new product innovations.





Musk’s ascent past $677 billion underscores the growing influence of his technology and space ventures, and how close he may be to becoming the world’s first trillionaire.



By Hastings Msosa