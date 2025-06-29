Elon Musk breaks silence on Trump bill: ‘Utterly insane and destructive’

The world’s richest man had some harsh words for Donald Trump’s so-called “big, beautiful” bill on Saturday.

Elon Musk worked with Trump for months after the election, only to have a spectacular blow-up after his exit from the White House. That public fight began due to Musk’s criticism of Trump’s signature bill.

Musk appeared to make up with Trump, and started holding his tongue more. It has been weeks since reporters have had anything to say about Musk criticizing Trump or his legislation.

But Musk took to his own social media platform, X, to complain about the Senate’s version of the bill over the weekend.

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” Musk wrote. “Utterly insane and destructive.”

He then added, “It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

Musk was responding to a popular X account saying, “The new Senate draft raises taxes on all wind and solar projects that haven’t begun construction today unless they are placed service by end of 2027 and navigate complex, likely unworkable requirements to prove they don’t use a drop of Chinese materials.”

“After that, this bill ADDS A NEW tax on wind and solar projects that can’t prove the same,” the user then added.