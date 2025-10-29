Elon Musk launches Grokipedia to rival Wikipedia

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, officially launched Grokipedia on Monday, positioning the AI-generated encyclopedia as a rival to Wikipedia, a platform he has repeatedly criticized for alleged ideological bias.

The new site, released as version 0.1, already contained more than 2$885,000$ articles upon launch, though this is significantly smaller than Wikipedia’s English version, which hosts over seven million articles.3 Musk has promised that a future version 1.0 will be “10X better” than the current live site, which he claims is already “better than Wikipedia.”

Musk shared the platform’s mission on X, stating, “The goal of Grok and Grokipedia.com is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal.”

The release was initially scheduled for the end of September but was delayed by the entrepreneur to “purge out the propaganda.”

Musk has been a consistent critic of Wikipedia, previously accusing the site of being “controlled by far-left activists” and arguing that its editorial control is “extremely left-biased,” making it unsuitable as a definitive source for X’s Community Notes.

Grokipedia’s content is primarily generated by artificial intelligence and the generative AI assistant, Grok.

A Grokipedia article dedicated to Musk itself reflects this stance, stating that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has “influenced broader debates on technological progress, demographic decline, and institutional biases, often via X,” amid what the page describes as “criticisms from legacy media outlets that exhibit systemic left-leaning tilts in coverage.”

In contrast, the original Wikipedia, created in 2001, is a collaborative encyclopedia managed by volunteers, largely funded by donations, and claims a “neutral point of view” in its content.