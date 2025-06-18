Elon Musk shares his drug test results

Elon Musk has released the results of a recent drug test in response to a bombshell report alleging he used a combination of illicit substances during his time advising former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The report, published by The New York Times, claimed Musk frequently used drugs such as ketamine, ecstasy, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms while serving as head of the Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration.

The article alleged Musk consumed ketamine so often it caused bladder issues and that he regularly traveled with a personal supply of 20 pills. His alleged drug use was said to have intensified as his political influence grew and after he donated at least $275 million to Trump’s presidential campaign.

Musk has consistently denied the claims, previously stating: “If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work.”

To counter the allegations, Musk shared the results of a recent urine test on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The test, conducted at Fastest Labs of South Austin, reportedly screened for substances including ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and amphetamines — all of which returned negative results.

The post was accompanied by a simple caption: “lol.”

Musk’s release of the drug test comes amid ongoing tensions with Trump. Their once-strong alliance has fractured in recent months, following a series of controversial social media exchanges. At one point, Musk implied Trump had ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — a claim he later walked back, admitting he “went too far.”