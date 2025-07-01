Elon Musk slams GOP tax bill as job-killer, warns of ‘strategic harm’

On his birthday, Elon Musk reignited his criticism of President Donald Trump’s flagship tax and spending bill, warning that the legislation championed by Senate Republicans would not only decimate American jobs but also derail forward-looking industries.

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country,” Musk wrote on X, just hours before a key procedural vote to begin Senate debate on the sweeping proposal. “It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

The nearly 1,000-page bill, which Republicans are racing to pass before Trump’s self-imposed Fourth of July deadline, has become a lightning rod, drawing fire not only from Democrats but now once again from one of the GOP’s biggest donors.

In another post later Saturday, Musk didn’t mince words, declaring the legislation would be “political suicide for the Republican Party.”

His criticism reignites tensions that had cooled only slightly after a previous public feud with Trump. Musk, who briefly served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency before stepping down last month, had previously branded the bill a “disgusting abomination” and “pork-filled.”

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he posted earlier this month. Musk even threatened to withhold donations and back challengers to lawmakers who, in his view, had “betrayed the American people.”

The conflict escalated when Trump expressed disappointment in Musk, prompting a volatile exchange. Musk responded by vaguely alluding to Trump’s alleged ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, though without providing evidence.

After days of headlines, Musk appeared to dial back. “I regretted some of the posts that went too far,” he said. Trump also softened his tone in an interview with the New York Post, saying, “Things like that happen. I don’t blame him for anything.”