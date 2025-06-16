Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Black Congressman For Calling Him a “Thief” and a “Nazi”

Elon Musk has threatened to sue former congressman Jamaal Bowman after Bowman called him an “incompetent thief” and a “Nazi” during a CNN interview. Musk’s response comes amid ongoing criticism of his leadership and actions.During a segment on NewsNight with Abby Phillip, Bowman stated, “The American people don’t trust Elon Musk. He’s incompetent. He’s a thief. He’s a Nazi.” Phillip quickly distanced herself from Bowman’s remarks, clarifying that his views were his own.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Republican political operative Thomas Hern reacted on X, suggesting a lawsuit was likely. He posted, “Jamaal Bowman just called Elon Musk an ‘incompetent thief’ and ‘Nazi.’ A lawsuit waiting to happen.” Musk responded a day later, saying, “I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound.”

Musk’s supporters, including Utah Senator Mike Lee, urged him to take legal action, with Lee saying, “Defamation against conservatives can’t go unaddressed.” Podcaster Ian Miles Cheong also demanded an apology from Bowman, arguing that such comments could damage Musk’s reputation.

It’s unclear whether Musk will proceed with a lawsuit or what damages he might pursue. The controversy adds to Musk’s ongoing challenges, including scrutiny over his management of Tesla and other ventures. Critics have also pointed out Musk’s past actions, such as a gesture resembling a Nazi salute.

Some have questioned Musk’s commitment to free speech, pointing out his past defense of others’ right to speak freely despite harsh criticism. Critics have pointed out the seeming contradiction between Musk’s free speech advocacy and his threat to sue Bowman.