BREAKING: Elon Musk’s baby mama reveals that he used “space technology” in the 2024 election and implies that he STOLE it for Donald Trump.





This deserves a full federal investigation by Democrats…



“In October, Elon tells me that he is ready to release his, in his words ‘anomaly in the matrix’ And I am like, oh, like, who’s that? And he says that he has 10,000 lasers in space, referring to his satellites,” said Ashley St. Clair, one of the many women whom Musk has impregnated and then promptly began treating like dirt.





“I say, because I am like, rather uncomfortable, and I know the gravity of what he’s trying to tell me right now. I say, ‘Wow, finally, a focus on the Jewish vote. He keeps going,” she continued. “And he says, you know, this is not something on, this is not a piece that they’ll see on the chessboard.”





“And I straight up tell him, I say, I would ask more, but I really don’t want to be deposed, to which he says, very wise,” she added.





The implication here is clearly that Musk was doing something illegal and that St. Clair wanted plausible deniability.





“Shortly after that, you know, he’s involved with AmericaPAC and all of this other stuff, and he’s sending me some internal data from AmericaPAC, real time delta vote metrics,” recounted St. Clair. “And I am just like, how the f*ck do you have this sort of data? You don’t get this from door knocking, because one of my first jobs in politics was in campaigns and cleaning up this bad data from door knocking, because the vendors that AmericaPAC is using at this point is a vendor that hires Craigslist crackheads for door knocking. And I wish I was exaggerating there, but I’m not.”





St. Clair said that she now recognizes that she “caused harm” with her “rhetoric” when she was leaning into being a far-right persona, but claimed that she only ever wanted what’s “best” for America. Clearly, she feels that she can no longer in good conscience remain silent on 2024.





“And one thing is I have always, always hated big tech,” she said. “So then to have arguably the most powerful man in the world, who is sending me things about, you know, using his space technology in the election. I should also say that I have all of this backed up with many people with explicit instructions, should anything happen to me, okay.”





“But this was something that I was internally wrestling with, while publicly not really showing that I was having any of these internal ethical conflicts with myself regarding this information,” she went on.





“And then on election night itself, Elon, you know, left Mar-a-Lago early. I was at Mar-a-Lago and he told me, he told me over text, he’s like, ‘Yeah, I knew hours ago that Trump won. My team has the best real-time data anywhere,'” said St. Clair.





“First of all, how the f*ck do you have real-time data on elections?” she continued. “How do you have real-time data? I could not understand that. I don’t know that I ever will. I just, I saw some shit, guys. Like, I saw some shit and I’m fighting really hard to keep my voice because I saw shit that impacts everyone. And if I was self-interested, I have been offered the self-interested deal to shut up and not talk about anything. But what I can tell you is I’ve not been offered certain deals just because I know that he’s weird.”





“Okay. I saw some shit,” she concluded.



This woman must be immediately subpoenaed to testify before Congress under oath about the “shit” that she saw. If Elon Musk — who spent $291 million to help Republicans win during the 2024 cycle — really used his technology to illegally interfere in our elections, he must be prosecuted and imprisoned. And if any votes were tampered with, the election must be overturned!



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