Elon Musk’s father claims his son has ‘PTSD from the White House’

Errol Musk, father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has publicly stated that his son is experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to his time at the White House.

Errol Musk made these comments during an interview in Moscow. He suggested that Elon’s involvement in the political arena, particularly his interactions within the White House, has led to significant psychological distress.

Errol’s statement about PTSD highlights the personal toll of these political entanglements, suggesting that Elon regrets his decision to assist Trump in his campaign.

This revelation comes amidst a highly publicized rift between Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump, following Musk’s role in Trump’s reelection campaign.

The tension escalated after Musk criticized a major spending bill supported by Trump, leading to a series of insults and counterattacks between the two.