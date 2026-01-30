Elvis Nkandu, A Political Asset Still Under-Utilised



By Miyanda Laiti



Elvis Nkandu is a political animal in the truest sense of with natural instincts, grounded and naturally connected to the mood of the ordinary voter. His greatest strength lies in communication. He does not speak at people, he speaks with them (his rhetoric is always on point).





That ability to connect with the common voter, in simple, relatable language, is not accidental. It is a political virtue many aspire to but few possess in the UPND ( truth be told) .





He understands the street, the village, and the ward meeting. His campaign messaging is sharp, direct, and memorable. His political jabs are well-timed and purposeful never academic, never detached.





Yet, for all this political instinct and grassroots appeal, he remains under-utilised. In an era where politics is increasingly about perception, narrative, and emotional connection, under utilising a communicator of his calibre is a strategic oversight.