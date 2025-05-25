ELVIS NKANDU SAYS NO OPPOSITION CAN UNSEAT UPND IN 2026

By Nelson Zulu

UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has charged that no opposition party can unseat the ruling party in next year’s general elections.

Mr. Nkandu cites the party’s impressive track record, having fulfilled over 80% of its 2021 election pledges, as a key factor in its confidence.

He tells Phoenix News that the party’s achievements, including restoring salary increments, reversing employment moratoriums, implementing free education, and increasing Constituency Development Fund -CDF-, have endeared it to citizens.

Mr. Nkandu has affirmed government’s commitment to delivering on its promises, ensuring continued socio-economic benefits for Zambians.

He has acknowledged that while the electorate will have the final say in the 2026 polls, the UPND’s performance makes it the clear frontrunner.

PHOENIX NEWS