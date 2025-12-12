EMBRACE CRITICISM: ICHALO LISHILU TABA KAKA WEKA



Lately, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has openly expressed his dislike for public protests, categorizing them as an illegitimate form of criticism. He has been relentless in opposing citizens who seek to exercise their democratic rights in this manner by incorrectly claiming that protests can scare away investors or lead to property damage. As if he had never participated in a peaceful protest in this country before, both as a citizen and an opposition leader.





But this stance taken by Mr Hichilema is not surprising. Since coming into office in 2021, Mr. Hichilema has presided over a visible shrinking of Zambia’s democratic and civic space. Not a single opposition rally has been permitted. Protests by government critics and political opponents have been blocked.

Laws such as the Cyber Security and Crimes Act, tribal hate speech, and other provisions related to speech have been bolstered in ways that curtail freedom of expression. And yet, in any true democracy, the right to criticise government is not a privilege but a foundational freedom. This is a simple fact that Mr. Hichilema appears unwilling to recognise and respect.





Tragically, Mr Hichilema has deluded himself that as Head of State, he can prescribe how he should be criticised by the citizens. He seems determined to depart from the traditional democratic norms and reshape this country in his own preferred image. And anything that stands in his way or falls outside his shortsighted comfort zone is aggressively dismissed as hatred. May God help him and the country.





Clearly, what Mr. Hichilema fails to grasp is that true leadership is anchored in feedback and does not attempt to control the manner in which citizens express displeasure. As doing so is incompatible with standard democratic principles, weakens governance, and speaks to insecurity rather than strength of a leader.

It’s a well established fact that genuine leadership understands the difference between legitimate criticism and hate speech, and leaves the adjudication of such matters to the justice system, not to the personal discretion of an individual, especially the Head of State.





It is therefore improper, unethical, and unacceptable for Mr. Hichilema to act both as a player and as the referee in the country’s political arena. Zambia cannot afford a leader who reacts defensively to every criticism and labels dissenting voices as “haters.” A president cannot dictate the terms of engagement with the citizens who entrusted him with power.





Mr. Hichilema must realise that feedback, whether pleasant or uncomfortable, is key for accountability, institutional growth, and public trust. He must also remember that Zambia and its democracy existed long before his presidency, and they will continue long after it. Therefore, his desire to remodel society according to his personal preferences and attitudes will not succeed. This nation has come a long way and sacrificed too much, to be reduced to terror, insecurity, and toxicity.





Ala ichalo lishilu tabakaka weka kuti lya kwipaya. No single individual, no matter how intelligent or good they may be, can manage a nation alone. We need each other in every aspect of our nation’s existence, whether it’s in politics, development, or prosperity.

We therefore urge Mr Hichilema to embrace feedback as a tool for national progress and not something to suppress, regulate, or fear.



It’s time Mr Hichilema realised that this country will not permanently be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a reasonably good place for all of us to live in.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party Zambia