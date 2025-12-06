EMILY SIKAZWE MOBILISING OASIS FORUM AND OPPOSITION TO PROTEST AGAINST BILL 7





Fresh information has emerged to the effect that former Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Commissioner Emily Sikazwe, working alongside civil society activist Brebner Changala of the OCiDA faction, is inciting members of the Oasis Forum and opposition political parties to stage protests against Bill 7.





Sources familiar with the matter have said that Ms. Sikazwe, who drew public attention during the tallying of the 2021 presidential election at Mulungushi, has been mobilising various groups behind the scenes. Insiders further say that she remains unsettled by the outcome of the 2021 election and the controversies that surrounded the announcement of preliminary results.





While Ms. Sikazwe and Mr. Changala have not publicly responded to this, observers argue that such political engagement should be conducted openly rather than through concealed networks.





As the national debate over Bill 7 intensifies, transparency and accountability remain essential. Stakeholders involved, whether political, civil society, or former public officials, are encouraged to state their positions openly to promote constructive public dialogue and maintain national trust.



By Thomas Chewe



Ilelanga News. December 05, 2025.