Eminem has taken aim at Diddy once again over the deaths of Biggie and 2Pac.

The Detroit rap legend released the Expanded Mourner’s Edition of his latest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) on Friday (September 13), containing a remix of “Fuel” featuring Shady Records signees Westside Boogie and Grip.

In his blistering verse on the reworked track, Em fires direct shots at the Bad Boy boss, rapping: “The Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effects of 2Pac’s murder / Like facial tissue, whose card should I clean next? Puff’s? / ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up? / Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there’s been / Or me next up, prepare for me to not choose none of my words carefully.”

The lyrics reference the long-running rumors that Diddy played a role in the September 1996 murder of 2Pac.

In a police interview 12 years after the fatal shooting, Duane “Keefe D” Davis — the former Compton Crip who has been charged with conspiring to murder the late rapper — claimed that Puffy offered him $1 million to kill both ‘Pac and Suge Knight at the height of the Bad Boy-Death Row beef in the mid-1990s.

According to a recent legal filing, Keefe was asked by detectives during that conversation if Diddy “play[ed] a role in this thing?” to which he replied: “Yeah, I think he did.”

In a separate YouTube interview, Keefe claimed that the Harlem-bred mogul reached out to him wondering if the South Side Crips were responsible for ‘Pac’s death by asking, ‘Is that us?’”

Keefe has further claimed that following the murder, Diddy paid half of the money to an associate named Eric “Von Zip” Martin, who allegedly kept the money for himself.

Diddy previously denied these allegations, telling the L.A. Weekly in 2011 that Keefe D’s story was “pure fiction and completely ridiculous.” He has also yet to be charged over 2Pac’s murder.

Biggie’s murder just six months later was seen as payback for 2Pac’s death, although a suspect has yet to be charged in that case.

Eminem previously attacked Diddy on the original version of “Fuel,” which featured JID. He again referenced Biggie and 2Pac’s deaths, as well as the string of sexual assault lawsuits against the Bad Boy boss.

“I’m like a R-A-P-E-R / Got so many S-As, S-As / Wait, he didn’t just spell the word ‘rapper’ and leave out a P, did he? / R.I.P., rest in peace Biggie / And ‘Pac, both of y’all should be living / But I ain’t tryna beef with him / ‘Cause he might put a hit on me like, ‘Keefe D, get him,’” Em rapped.