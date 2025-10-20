EMMANUEL CHIKOYA ELECTED BISHOP OF CENTRAL ZAMBIA.

‎

‎The Church of the Province of Central Africa has elected Emmanuel Chikoya as the new Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Central Zambia.



‎

‎The decision was made during a meeting of the Episcopal Synod held on Wednesday, 3rd September 2025.



‎

‎In a letter dated 5th September 2025, Archbishop of the Church of the Province of Central Africa, Most Reverend Dr. Albert Chama, announced that Bishop Chikoya will be enthroned at the Cathedral of the Holy Nativity as Diocesan Bishop of Central Zambia on Sunday, 19th October 2025.



‎

‎Dr. Chama has since urged the faithful to keep Bishop Chikoya and his family in their prayers as he takes up his new role in Episcopal ministry.



‎

‎Bishop Chikoya, who was consecrated on 25th August 2024, has been serving as Suffragan Bishop in the Diocese of Lusaka.

‎