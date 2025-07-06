Emmanuel Mwamba: A Seditionist attempting To Destabilize Zambia’s Legitimate Government





By Farai Ruvanyathi,



6th July 2025



Emmanuel Mwamba, a former diplomat and fugitive now living abroad, has emerged as a persistent purveyor of falsehoods and propaganda aimed at destabilizing Zambia’s democratically elected government. Experts and officials warn that his actions amount to sedition and incitement, and have encouraged government to consider taking decisive legal and diplomatic measures under both Zambian and international law.





Mwamba’s sustained propaganda, built on deliberate falsehoods, appears calculated to undermine Zambia’s peace, unity, and sovereignty. It is high time the Zambian Government took a keen interest in confronting his subversive activities using the full spectrum of local and international legal frameworks.





It is beyond any shadow of doubt that Mwamba falsifies information for the purpose of inciting hatred, sowing division, and provoking conditions that could lead to insurrection. The country or countries hosting him should therefore recognize that the government he relentlessly seeks to destabilize is democratically elected, internationally recognized, and has maintained a long-standing history of peace and cordial relations with its neighbors.This is important.





The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR, Article 20) explicitly prohibits advocacy of national, racial, or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence. Mwamba’s activities, through podcasts, writings, and online campaigns, appear to fall squarely within this prohibited conduct.





Mwamba’s intentions are clear: he seeks to stir up dissent against the authority of the Zambian state, using media narratives and psychological manipulation to destabilize society politically and socially. Although the term intellectual terrorism may be metaphorical, it aptly describes his calculated efforts to weaponize information and public sentiment to undermine Zambia’s stability.





Residing abroad, Mwamba knowingly disseminates false information and propaganda aimed at inciting rebellion against the Zambian government. This makes him not just an agitator but a seditionist and inciter to violence, serious offenses under national and international law.





As a fugitive, Mwamba could be tried in absentia under Zambian law. If convicted, his property should be lawfully forfeited as part of the penalty. Furthermore, if he continues on this trajectory, the Zambian Government should consider filing a defamation suit in the host country and taking administrative actions such as revoking his passport.





In the face of such deliberate attempts to destabilize a sovereign and peaceful nation, Zambia must assert its right to protect its democracy and citizens from malicious actors, both at home and abroad, using all lawful means available, including cooperation with the international community.





*Officials Speak Out*



“What we are seeing is not free speech, it is calculated sedition cloaked in propaganda. Zambia will not stand idly by while its peace is undermined,” said a senior government source who spoke on condition of anonymity.





An international law expert based in Lusaka added: “When a citizen abroad incites rebellion or violence against his own government, host countries also have obligations under international law to ensure their territory is not used as a base for destabilization. This matter is serious and needs urgent attention.”





Zambia ’s emerging breed of so-called intellectuals, who reside abroad and seek to scandalize their own nation and people, must not be left unchecked. Their reckless actions are an assault on the very soul of our nation, a nation whose history is blessed, unblemished by war, and defined by peace and unity.





Emmanuel Mwamba and his cohorts must be held accountable. Zambians, must stand united in defense of their country’s dignity, sovereignty, and proud legacy of harmony. Their collective patriotism demands that they confront such subversive acts with resolve and protect the integrity of their beloved nation.