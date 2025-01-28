EMMANUEL MWAMBA AND AGENDA SETTING
A well-trained journalist, free from political bias, will recognize that Emmanuel Mwamba’s deliberate use of communication to achieve his goals is a textbook example of Strategic Communication. This approach involves planning, crafting, and delivering messages that align with specific objectives, ensuring consistency and impact. It focuses on influencing perceptions, behaviors, and decision-making to shape the narrative and set the agenda.
Agenda Setting in Strategic Communication refers to the ability to determine which issues or topics dominate public discourse. Rather than merely reacting to events, this method demands proactive communication, where strategic leaders influence public perception through consistent and targeted messaging. By doing so, they take control of conversations rather than passively following the lead of others.
While Ambassador Mwamba skillfully applied these techniques via his Facebook posts over the weekend, the government resorted to reactive media and public relations, a stark contrast. Reactive media often involves responding to events as they arise, focusing on damage control and addressing immediate inquiries. This approach frequently results in missed opportunities to shape narratives or advance goals. In contrast, proactive media and strategic communication involve anticipating challenges and opportunities, crafting messages ahead of time, and maintaining control over the narrative to prevent crises or amplify positive outcomes.
Ambassador Mwamba’s actions demonstrate that he is not just a communicator but a strategic communicator who remains ahead of his critics. Strategic communication emphasizes proactivity because it enables individuals and organizations to set the agenda, rather than letting external forces dictate priorities. It also capitalizes on opportunities to align messages with organizational or personal goals while resonating with public sentiment.
Instead of threatening Ambassador Mwamba, the government should consider investing in strategic communication. Shifting from reactive to proactive media strategies would enhance their ability to set the agenda and shape public discourse effectively. Ambassador Mwamba’s methods serve as a reminder that his role as a PF spokesperson is not by chance but a reflection of his training and experience as a journalist.
Patrick Mwamba Salubusa
_Artist | Journalist | Councilor_
*[Saulos The Komboni Ambassador]*
What a sham of statement written by Mwamba himself.
And has the nerve to state that he free from political bias? What hog wash and out right lie.
How can one be the mouth piece of a political party and not be prejudiced by his political leaning in his shallow and unsubstaniated statements? Mwamba you are nothing but a fraud.
Highly trained Journalist? Lets see you qualifications in the field of Journalism and see if its anywhere near Frank Mutubila or Dora Siliya? Lets where you worked before your appointments as aide to Chiluba and compare those with your more professional and sober predecessor in the same role?
Just these two will show us how much of a joker you are.
Mwamba is doing an excellent job as government spokesman. Put him on payroll please, instead of Nevers Mumba who just dances for icimbala.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Rigmarole! Self praise speaking grandloquently misleading statements,full of lies, falsehoods,and fake narratives pretending to be intelligent when in fact not.Show off for nothing with intent to mislead the unsuspecting citizens.This is irresponsible behaviour of writing alarming narratives which often land some individuals in seditious cases, then they complain and cry that the democratic space is shrinking.They want to enjoy freedom of speech while abusing other people with impunity.One can even foolishly bost that they are ahead of communication with careless submissions which are alarming in nature.Simingly journalistic writing which is full of senseless thoughts of deceitful ideas which don’t make sense.