EMMANUEL MWAMBA AND AGENDA SETTING



A well-trained journalist, free from political bias, will recognize that Emmanuel Mwamba’s deliberate use of communication to achieve his goals is a textbook example of Strategic Communication. This approach involves planning, crafting, and delivering messages that align with specific objectives, ensuring consistency and impact. It focuses on influencing perceptions, behaviors, and decision-making to shape the narrative and set the agenda.





Agenda Setting in Strategic Communication refers to the ability to determine which issues or topics dominate public discourse. Rather than merely reacting to events, this method demands proactive communication, where strategic leaders influence public perception through consistent and targeted messaging. By doing so, they take control of conversations rather than passively following the lead of others.





While Ambassador Mwamba skillfully applied these techniques via his Facebook posts over the weekend, the government resorted to reactive media and public relations, a stark contrast. Reactive media often involves responding to events as they arise, focusing on damage control and addressing immediate inquiries. This approach frequently results in missed opportunities to shape narratives or advance goals. In contrast, proactive media and strategic communication involve anticipating challenges and opportunities, crafting messages ahead of time, and maintaining control over the narrative to prevent crises or amplify positive outcomes.





Ambassador Mwamba’s actions demonstrate that he is not just a communicator but a strategic communicator who remains ahead of his critics. Strategic communication emphasizes proactivity because it enables individuals and organizations to set the agenda, rather than letting external forces dictate priorities. It also capitalizes on opportunities to align messages with organizational or personal goals while resonating with public sentiment.





Instead of threatening Ambassador Mwamba, the government should consider investing in strategic communication. Shifting from reactive to proactive media strategies would enhance their ability to set the agenda and shape public discourse effectively. Ambassador Mwamba’s methods serve as a reminder that his role as a PF spokesperson is not by chance but a reflection of his training and experience as a journalist.





Patrick Mwamba Salubusa

_Artist | Journalist | Councilor_

*[Saulos The Komboni Ambassador]*