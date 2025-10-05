Emmanuel Mwamba Condemns Mumbi Phiri’s Tribal Remarks

Mwamba Condemns Mumbi Phiri’s Tribal Remarks
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;
“Hon. Mumbi Phiri is on her own.This approach will NOT be tolerated in the Patriotic Front.”
“ I pray she has been misquoted.”
“We should immediately and publicly denounce any slide into tribalism or any campaign based on ethnic orientation.”
Bembas should just emulate the behaviour of their friends in Southern province. Copy and paste. In every sense. Our friends are very united. They are dignified in their unity.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.