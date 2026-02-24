Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba endorses Malukula for president, Joke of the Day

By Elly Katu

Emmanuel Mwamba endorses Malukula for president, Joke of the Day



A storm of skepticism has followed Emmanuel Mwamba after he unveiled what he described as a “public choice” endorsing Malukula for the presidency — a result critics argue was engineered long before any supposed vote took place.





The endorsement emerged from Mwamba’s own online platform, where months of glowing promotion had already shaped the narrative and, detractors say, preconditioned his audience’s response. What was presented as a democratic expression of public will has instead been condemned as a tightly controlled exercise in image-building.





Observers note that the outcome appeared inevitable: a candidate heavily praised for months is then “validated” by a poll conducted within the same echo chamber that amplified him. To critics, the process raises troubling questions about credibility, transparency, and intent — suggesting not an open contest of ideas, but a carefully staged confirmation of a predetermined conclusion.





What was billed as verification has, in the eyes of opponents, only intensified accusations of manipulation and self-serving political theater.

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

ZAMBIA DECIDES



From Online Comments on Emmanuel Mwamba’s Facebook Page



Impressions 56,000



Comments- 5,540

Sample from 1000 direct mention of candidates.





Analysis by Brian Matambo



Looking through 1,002 comments, I’ve gone through and counted each unique person’s most clearly stated vote preference (not counting the same person twice, and skipping observations/reactions that weren’t actual votes).





Here’s the tally from this sample:



●MZ8 — Makebi Zulu: ~175 votes

●HK8 — Harry Kalaba: ~100 votes

●BM8 — Brian Mundubile: ~52 votes

●Fred M’membe: ~12 votes

●KBF8 (various comments mention this candidate): ~11 votes

●Given Lubinda: ~9 votes

●JS8: ~3 votes

●Others (Sean Tembo, John Sangwa SC, Miles Sampa, Given Katuta, Fube Bwalya): ~5 votes





A few important notes:



Many people commented multiple times — I counted each person only once. A large chunk of the 1,002 comments were observations, reactions, or general discussion rather than explicit votes, so the actual voter count is lower than 1,002.





This is also just 1,002 of 5,554 total comments,so roughly 18% of the full sample. The actual phone-in votes (which the host said were being tallied separately) are a different count entirely.





From 340 live direct answered Phone Calls



The results as percentages are approximately:



● Makebi Zulu: 42.86%

● Harry Kalaba: 38.78%

●Bran Mundibile: 12.24%

●Dr. Chitalu Chilufya : 4.37%

●Dr. Fred Membe: 0.58%

● John Sangwa: 0.58%

● Given Lubinda: 0.58%