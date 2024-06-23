EMMANUEL MWAMBA HAS MISGUIDED HIMSELF ON THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE 18 (5) ON THE CASE OF JAY JAY BANDA.

June 22nd, 2024

LUSAKA – It has never been my thing to comment on matters that are in court because i personally have respect for the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

However, I’m compelled to comment on the trending case of Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda who has been charged and appeared in the Chipata Magistrate Court on charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder.

I was taken aback when i read some submission from my elder brother in politics and media profession, Emmanuel Mwamba on the Banda case titled: The Fresh Charges Against Hon. Emmanuel JJ Banda are illegal and Unconstitutional”

My interest is centered on his submission and interpretation of Article 18(5) of the Constitution of Zambia as amended in 2016 which he rightly quotes:

(5)”No person who shows that he has been tried by a competent court for a criminal offence and either convicted or acquitted shall again be tried for that offence or for any other criminal offence of which he could have been convicted at the trial for that offence, except upon the order of a superior court in the course of appeal or review proceedings relating to the conviction or acquittal.”

In my view, Emmanuel Mwamba is misguiding himself on the provision of Art 18(5).

Can Emmanuel Mwamba competently say his namesake Emmanuel Banda was charged and convicted of aggravated Robbery and/or attempted murder in his initial charge, trial and conviction?

The whole world is aware and rightly so that Jay Jay was charged, tried and convicted of assault not attempted Murder or Aggravated Robbery!

Was the police right and justified to charge Banda with a misdemeanor when the crime committed was a felon back in 2015? My little law knowledge tells me the police then misbehaved and danced to the whims of political authority.

Did the victim and my fellow scribe Peter Sukwa receive justice in that case, definitely the answer is no because as can be noted in the fresh indictments, the culprits used threats and obviously weapons to induce fear in the victim before stealing the mentioned items.

How then did the police decide to use a lesser charge of assault and not aggravated robbery which resulted into a fine or 6 months imprisonment in default still beats my little understanding of criminal law.

It was therefore just proper that the victim sought for the review of his case 9 years later knowing that criminal matters are never time bound and the right charge has finally been placed on the suspect.

So, clearly Emmanuel Mwamba has misguided himself on the spirit and letter of art 18(5).

He can go back to both the JJ case and to the law and he will realise that the accused is facing a totally new criminal offence and not connected to the previous charge albeit similar facts.

We also await to see how the case of the break in and assault of a police officer at Lusaka Central police station will be reviewed.

Again, the accused was charged with a misdemeanor leading to Judge Muma giving him a fine of K150 or 3 months imprisonment in default.

We can say Emmanuel Banda was a lucky guy but it seems Lady Justice has stretched her arm on him this time and there is no escaping.

Cheelo Katambo

Deputy Media Director UPND