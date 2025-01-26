Emmanuel Mwamba isn’t the problem—your strategy is- Linda Banks

The strategic finesse required when dealing with Emmanuel Mwamba-Dodging Mwamba’s Muddy Traps



….Mwamba is a master puppeteer. He pulls a string, and the whole political machinery dances to his tune…



●..Emmanuel Mwamba isn’t the problem—your strategy is…





By Linda Banks ©



“At the very start of your administration, I warned you about the strategic finesse required when dealing with Emmanuel Mwamba. He’s not just a journalist—he’s a tactician who thrives on chaos, and he’s masterful at lighting fires without burning himself. His method? A simple, leading question that sends the entire country into a whirlwind of speculation. And unfortunately, time and time again, your team falls right into his trap.





Take a moment to reflect on recent events. He asked a seemingly innocuous question: ‘Where is the President?’ What followed? A frenzy. Suddenly, the nation was consumed with rumors, debates, and conspiracies.





Instead of staying composed, your team not only engaged but went as far as responding to him directly—on his page, no less. For someone in such a high office, this was a grave misstep.





That’s exactly what he wanted, and now he’s twisted your response to claim he’s being threatened. The mud isn’t on him; it’s on you.



Mwamba is a puppeteer. He pulls a string, and the whole political machinery dances to his tune. Has the army changed their uniform? Boom. Another fire. And yet again, your team scrambled, with even a high commissioner jumping into the fray, a civil servant at that.





His objective? Achieved. Your response? Emotional and reactive. This is the kind of amateur engagement he counts on, and you’re delivering it to him on a silver platter.



Here’s a hard truth: Mwamba isn’t the problem—your strategy is. The more you engage him directly, the more you legitimize his provocations. You’re not just feeding the fire; you’re pouring gasoline on it.





Here’s what you need to do:

1. Ignore him. Silence is not weakness; it’s strategy. He thrives on reactions. Starve him of them.



2. Deploy your media team. You have professionals for a reason, well I hope you do. Let them handle the public discourse instead of engaging at the highest level.





3. Think before you speak. Phrases like ‘watch out’ and ‘be careful’ from a high office carry heavy connotations. Don’t give him ammunition to twist your words.



Mwamba will always test the boundaries. That’s his nature. But the question is, will you keep playing his game, or will you finally rewrite the rules?”





The Author ✍️ Is A Journalist And Lecturer In Sussex.



