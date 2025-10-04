EMMANUEL MWAMBA MISINTERPRETS A SIMPLE STATEMENT — SHIFTING ATTACKS FROM THE PRESIDENT TO CIVIL SERVANTS





By: Timmy



It has now become clear that former Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba has shifted his pattern of attacks. Having failed to discredit President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership through false narratives, he has now turned his attention to innocent civil servants — twisting their statements to fit his political agenda.





In his recent post, Mr. Mwamba attempted to frame a Zambia Police officer who merely made a factual comment in support of the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu’s directive to reduce unnecessary roadblocks. The officer, in his comment, highlighted a simple truth that during the PF era, the same leaders failed to end unnecessary roadblocks, despite having every opportunity to do so.





This was not a show of rebellion against ministerial authority, nor was it an act of indiscipline. It was a reminder to Mr. Mwamba and the PF that they never prioritized reforms of this nature when they were in government.





Unfortunately, Emmanuel Mwamba seems to have misunderstood basic English comprehension. The officer was not opposing the Minister’s instruction; he was, in fact, agreeing with it and contrasting it with the previous administration’s failure to act on the same issue.





This type of deliberate twisting of facts is not only unfair to the civil servant involved, but it also reflects a worrying trend where innocent public workers are dragged into political battles simply because some individuals have run out of genuine issues to attack the New Dawn Government on.





The New Dawn Administration under President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized professionalism, discipline, and respect for civil servants. Unlike before, officers today are allowed to express constructive opinions without fear of political victimization.





We urge Mr. Mwamba to refrain from targeting hardworking public servants and instead focus on engaging with facts. Zambia has moved on from politics of distortion and character assassination.





To all our followers — share, comment, and like this article to counter misleading narratives. Let’s continue supporting truth, professionalism, and the progressive leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.





#NewDawn #TruthMatters #ProfessionalCivilService #HH2026 #FactsOverPolitics



WAGON MEDIA