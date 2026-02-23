EMMANUEL MWAMBA PICKS HIS TOP 7 REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDERS AND PLACES HARRY KALABA ON FIRST POSITION WHILE AT THE SAME TIME PRETENDS THAT HE SUPPORTS THE LEGITIMATE PF CAMP LED BY ACTING PF PRESIDENT HON. GIVEN LUBINDA.





Sunday Feb 22, 2026

By Yosi Miti



If there’s a politician in this country who has lived the whole of his life through treachery and deceptive conduct is no other than Emmanuel MWAMBA .





Looking at his current behavior one can clearly see that is playing a game of chance on the minds of these candidates and the Zambian people.





This person should not beat about the bush he should come out in the open and tell the Zambian people that he supports the candidature of one Harry Kalaba rather than him faking that he supports Hon Given Lubinda, Makebi Zulu and Brian Mundubile at the same time





It’s good that he is now no longer hiding by choosing his preferred Presidential candidate in one Harry Kalaba and he even calls him Dr Kalaba, mwebantu if l may ask when did Kalaba study to aquire a PHD degree for him to qualify to be called a DOCTOR Kalaba. ?





This is one area President Hakainde Hichilema through his New dawn government must come in and investigate all those who claim to have PHD degrees who have acquired them either through forgery or bought them from these fake mushrooming Universities around the globe to become PHD holders overnight.





Here is a timely warning to Hon Given Lubinda and Makebi Zulu legitimate PF camp. Trust Emmanuel MWAMBA at your own risk, he does not support you and he will never support you he just pretends to the Zambian people that he supports you, his chosen candidate is Harry Kalaba, he owes him a lot for he was the one who gifted him with the position of Ambassador to South Africa when he was Foreign Affairs Minister and he now wants to pay him back through endorsement and support for his candidature.





From the post on his page , this is the list of his preferred Presidential candidates that he placed Harry Kalaba No.1 on the list.





Our top 7 (seven).

1. Hon. Dr. Harry Kalaba

2. Hon. Brian Mundubile

3. Hon.Makebi Zulu

4. Dr. Fred M’membe

5. Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Fube

6. Hon. Given Lubinda

7. John Sangwa SC



In God l trust !



Yosi Miti

Political chief strategist

—————————————