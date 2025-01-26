Emmanuel Mwamba please don’t bring trouble to yourself- Clayson Hamasaka warns Amb.  Emmanuel Mwamba





Lusaka- Saturday, 25th January 2025



State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka has warned Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba with an arrest and other consequences.





Commenting on a thread on Emmanuel Mwamba’s Facebook Page entilted; “Where is the President”, Hamasaka warned Mwamba that he will be dealt with severely.



“Emmanuel Mwamba please don’t bring trouble to yourself. I have been in touch with the President almost whole day today”.





“The speculation you are posting on your Munyaule and other PF pages is very dangerous”.



But Mwamba dismissed Hamasaka’s threats advising him to establish facts before issuing threats founded on false information.



“Clayson Hamasaka my brother behave!”wrote Mwamba





“Clayson your regular resort to threats based on unfounded information makes you one of the most dangerous aides to the President.”



“I don’t own those pages you repeatedly allege”.





“The trouble with you is you think the force of the Zambia Police will intimidate us and silence us.”



“You have ZICTA, find out the admins and runners of those pages.”



“You are a menace to freedom of expression as you are behind many engineered arrests.”





“You know by now that whatever I wish to say, I say it on my Page without fear or favour”.



“I don’t fabricated or prevaricate, I don’t hide in other pages like you do.” He said.



“Whatever I wish to say, I say it on radio, on TV or on my pages.”





“Behave. You have institutions in this country that can help you establish the Truth. Stop harming and harrasing innocent citizens and political leaders.”



“Hold me accountable to what I publish”.





Mwamba broke the news of the sudden medical evacuation that occurred at Maina Soko Medical Centre.



In another post, he also asked where the President was when he was scheduled to launch the construction of a multi-million dollar Phosphate Plant.





Mwamba also did the latest update stating that;



“Where is the President?”



“On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday Chaired a meeting at State House where he received a detailed briefing on the initiatives being pursued to scale up irrigation schemes in the country.”



“To enhance food security President Hichilema’s government has designed a program to utilise the country’s water bodies for irrigation to grow food throughout the year.”





“President Hichilema was on Friday scheduled to lay the foundation stone on the construction of the Integrated Phosphate Products Beneficiation Plant being set up by a Chinese firm, Sino Great Chemical.”



He delegated Minister of Commerce and Industry, Hon. Chipoka Mulenga to do so on his behalf.