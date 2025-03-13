



Emmanuel Mwamba’s Hallucinations and Lies About the Draft Constitution Exposed*



*By Magret Mwanza*



It is both laughable and concerning that a man who once held a diplomatic post, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, has resorted to spreading baseless conspiracy theories to mislead the Zambian people.





His latest outburst regarding President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks on constitutional amendments is nothing but a cocktail of lies, paranoia, and deliberate misinformation.





During the National Youth Day celebrations in Mongu, President Hichilema addressed concerns about constitutional amendments, questioning whether those calling for protests had even seen the so-called Draft Constitution.





But, as is typical of Mwamba, he has twisted the President’s words, inserted his own delusions, and created imaginary threats in an attempt to cause unnecessary panic.





*The Lies and Misinformation Exposed*



Mwamba claims that there is a secret Draft Constitution that the President is trying to sneak past the Zambian people.



But let’s be clear—he has offered no proof, no facts, and no credible source to back his wild claims. Instead, he relies on vague accusations and imaginary “stakeholders” who have allegedly rejected the amendments.





Who are these stakeholders? Where is the documented proof that a Draft Constitution even exists in the form he describes? The answer is simple—nowhere, because his claims are fabricated.





_Let’s break down the ridiculous allegations he is peddling:_



*1. Changing term limits from five years to seven years* – There is no credible source or official government communication suggesting this. This is nothing but Mwamba’s imagination running wild.





*2. Abolishing the running mate clause* – Again, pure fiction. The running mate system was introduced to prevent succession crises, and UPND has no reason to change it.



*3. Abolishing 50+1 and returning to First Past the Post* – Laughable! The 50+1 system was a victory for democracy, and there is no evidence suggesting that UPND plans to reverse it.





*4. Abolishing term limits* – The most absurd claim of all. The UPND government has shown no interest in removing term limits. If anything, HH has been the strongest advocate of good governance and constitutional order.



Mwamba’s so-called “revelations” are nothing more than a desperate attempt to whip up unnecessary fear. He is deliberately misleading Zambians because he knows that the opposition is weak, disorganized, and headed for another humiliating defeat in 2026.





*Why Fear Constitutional Amendments?*



The constitution is not a sacred document that should never be touched. In fact, almost every administration in Zambia has attempted to amend the constitution in some form.



If amendments are meant to enhance governance, improve representation, and strengthen democracy, then why should anyone—except those with ulterior motives—be opposed?





_Key areas that require constitutional amendments include:_



*Proportional Representation:* To ensure that women, youth, and marginalized groups have a stronger voice in governance.



*Constituency Delimitation:* To fairly distribute representation in Parliament, especially as Zambia’s population grows.





*Fixing Constitutional Lacunae:* Every legal expert agrees that the 2016 Constitution left several inconsistencies that need to be corrected.



These are legitimate reasons to amend the constitution, yet Mwamba wants Zambians to believe there is a hidden agenda when, in reality, the process is aimed at strengthening our democracy.





*Mwamba’s True Intentions*



Why is Mwamba so determined to mislead Zambians? The answer is simple— *he is a political mercenary, an agent of confusion, and a mouthpiece for a failed opposition* that has nothing to offer.



His goal is to create public outrage based on lies because the opposition knows it cannot win in 2026 through the ballot box.





By fabricating constitutional conspiracies, Mwamba hopes to ignite political chaos and undermine the credibility of the UPND government.



But Zambians are wiser now. They have seen this script before—PF used the same tactics to hold onto power while looting public resources. Now, the same characters who mismanaged Zambia’s economy want to fool the people again.





*Publish the Draft? Let’s First See the One He’s Imagining*



President Hichilema’s challenge still stands: those who are making noise about a “Draft Constitution” should first prove that they have actually seen it.





Mwamba has not produced a single page of this so-called secret document, yet he wants Zambians to take him seriously. If there is indeed a draft, let it be published through the appropriate channels and subjected to national debate.





The days of misleading propaganda are over. Zambia is now a country governed by reason, not fear-mongering.



*If amendments to the constitution will improve governance, increase inclusivity, and fix loopholes, then they should be welcomed—not opposed by political failures looking for relevance.*





Mwamba’s lies belong in the dustbin of history. Zambians are not gullible, and they will not fall for his hallucinations!