EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S STATEMENT ON THE PRESIDENT AND THE FIRST LADY



Emmanuel Mwamba’s latest outburst is yet another example of careless political commentary presented as fact. His claim that “the President is lying” about the existence of manipulated TikTok or AI-generated content is not only misleading, it completely ignores the reality of today’s digital landscape.





First, the President never claimed that a real video of him kissing another woman exists. His statement clearly addressed the rise of deepfakes, doctored videos, and AI-manipulated content that have been circulating as part of coordinated political smear campaigns. The issue at hand is the potential for such fabrications, not the existence of a viral clip.





Second, Mr. Mwamba’s argument that “there is no such video, therefore the President is lying” is intellectually dishonest. Leaders across the world—from the US to Kenya to South Africa have raised similar concerns about AI misuse in politics. Zambia is not immune. To dismiss these risks simply because you personally have not seen the video is both irresponsible and deliberately simplistic.





Third, the accusation that the President is “embarrassing the First Lady” is an emotional appeal with no factual foundation. What embarrasses families and nations is the reckless politicization of every issue, the constant distortion of presidential statements, and the desperate attempt to squeeze outrage out of thin air.





If Mr. Mwamba insists that the President must “show the video,” then he is once again missing the point. The warning was about digital manipulation, not an admission that such a clip is real or in circulation. AI specialists, cybersecurity experts, and media analysts have all confirmed that doctored content is a real threat to political stability, individual dignity, and election integrity.





Instead of twisting the President’s words, Mr. Mwamba should focus on the real issue:

How do we protect Zambians from misinformation, deepfakes, and malicious AI content during elections?





That is the national conversation we should be having, not the manufactured outrage he is attempting to fuel.



The President warned about the possibility and existence of AI manipulation.





Dismissing digital threats does not make them disappear. Political commentary should enlighten citizens, not mislead them. Mr. Mwamba’s post does the latter.