EMMNAUEL MWAMBA , ECL POLITICAL RHETORIC CAN’T MANIPULATE RUSSIA , DRC AND ZIMBABWE ; THESE ARE OUR ALL- WEATHER FRIENDS !



By Mark SImuuwe



It is not the first time we are seeing Emmanuel Mwamba attempt to create what looks like tension between Zambia and other countries.





We have seen many of his articles recklessly and skillfully written to create what looks like a discord between Zambia and other countries for his political rhetoric.



I have taken note of a write -up by Mwamba in which he is raising lopsided alarm regarding Edgar Lungu’s desperate trips to countries which are far ahead of his cheap political rhetoric .





Firstly , all the countries that may receive ECL know what he is trying to portray with his political appetite- and are ahead of him .



The gimmick by Plan B group to fail to sell their agenda to the citizens , then resort to international political drama is a serious international embarrassment.





After many of them have been involved in so many illegal activities which have seen most of them frequenting courts , they think the countries they are visiting have not heard about Patriotic Front ( PF) Ukwa bags , gassing citizens , arson , shutting down media , ethnolinguistic rivalry , tyranny , and extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests , they perpetrated at their time under the PF rule ?





It should be stated here that Russia has been a smart and reasonable friend to Zambia for many years.



Russia has never been seen to take sides in Zambia’s politics .

We all need to commend President Vladimir Putin and the People of Russia .





Russia’s support to Zambia cannot be over emphasized ; Russia has offered thousands of scholarships to Zambian students for many years even when they have benefited less from Zambia.



We recognize Russia as a true friend . PF should stop dragging Russia , DRC and Zimbabwe into their dirty politics.





I wish to advise my brother Mwamba that , he is not a forensic investigator to dismiss whatever was published by a Zambian citizen by the name of Justin Mooya .





Emmanuel Mwamba would save his energy by reaching out to Justin Mooya as to the source of that information than dragging State House into mediocrity , an act he enjoys directing to State House even on things that do not concern State House .





He should also stop manipulating the Inspector General of Police with his dirty politics; we can have civil politics devoid of malice and propaganda.





We all know that Zambia enjoys cordial relations with the Democratic Republic of Congo , Russia and Zimbabwe and we know that the intention of Emmanuel Mwamba is not to raise a concern per se over the validity of the contents of the publication, but to position the Zambian government in bad light with the mentioned countries.





To the contrary ,reading the article by Mooya is actually exposing the evils of Edgar Lungu , Emmanuel Mwamba and their friends and not maligning other countries ; the visits that they are soliciting for all over are not genuine and many host countries , would merely receive ECL for Public Relations to avoid embarrassing a former head of state .



ECL and his minions are an embarrassment to Zambia . They cannot be soliciting visits all over to play tricks which have failed in Zambia .





Many Zambians by now know the IQ of PF members and the embarrassment they are causing internationally with those desperate trips .



It should be noted that , Russia is such an advanced and descent country that persons like ECL cannot use for political drama.





We have enjoyed cordial relations with Russia for about 60 years and Russia has remained a strategic partner to Zambia.



Russia is smart !!



Further , DRC remains our all weather friend together with Zimbabwe . We have come a long way with Zimbabweans and they shall forever remain our brothers .



Ends //