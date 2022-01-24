We will recover empowerment funds from artists, Kangwa Chileshe

MINISTRY of Youth, Sports and Arts permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe says government will not scrape off any loan which were paid to artists, adding that legal action can also be taken if need be.

On August 12, 2020, government gave K30 million as Presidential Arts Empowerment Fund, through the National Art Council (NAC) to deserving artists as loans.

In an interview, Kangwa said effective January month end beneficials would be required to present their payment plans to the Ministry.

Credit: News Diggers