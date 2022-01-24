We will recover empowerment funds from artists, Kangwa Chileshe
MINISTRY of Youth, Sports and Arts permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe says government will not scrape off any loan which were paid to artists, adding that legal action can also be taken if need be.
On August 12, 2020, government gave K30 million as Presidential Arts Empowerment Fund, through the National Art Council (NAC) to deserving artists as loans.
In an interview, Kangwa said effective January month end beneficials would be required to present their payment plans to the Ministry.
Credit: News Diggers
Stop being petty Chileshe Kangwa. Those artists are also Zambians. Any government coming after UPND might as well go after all those that are going to receive any empowerment funds from the UPND government in the name of them being aligned to the UPND. Simply review the PF policy of empowerment and address whatever ills went along with the manner disbursements were made. Find out if indeed these artists were required to pay back and are doing so. If not you can only interrogate the rationale behind and blame the originators of the fund. Otherwise, trying to recover funds without doing a review and informing the nation about it will only look to be victimization of a select group of artists. Look at the Zambian environment and ask yourself how easy it is to earn money as an artist. You are an artist yourself and should know better. No wonder you probably ventured into politics. Comparatively, an artist in showbiz in America probably earns much more than a politician there. Besides, those artistes who sang on PF platforms were not just earning money for themselves but also horning and showcasing their artistic skills. We should not criminalize this. Some may have only been looking for a source of livelihood without necessarily being PF. You should probably be more concerned with the source of those funds and look at amounts given and whether it was justified to give such amounts to a group of musicians at the expense of other artists within the creative industry.