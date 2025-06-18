Rev. Walter Mwambazi writes:
A Proposal I agree with from one of our community members.
Mavin Kanyata Mukelabai writes
My proposal to President Hakainde Hichilema
End national mourning and only declare it on the day of burial (if body comes) or memorial (if body doesn’t come)
State funeral proceedings and gun salute can go on with or without the body
Suppose he had died in a bomb, plane crash or eaten by an animal where remains become unobtainable, then the monument at Embassy Park would be a burial site (if body comes) or memorial site (if body doesn’t come) so that we move on.
If the family doesn’t repatriate the body back to Zambia, we leave them to do whatever they want with it that’s all路
=========
I agree
This has become exhausting. The government has only two options
Either…
Take draconian measures and institute the powers it has to commandeer the entire process, with or without the Lungu family consent
Or
Let them do as they please.
We wait once again