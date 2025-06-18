Rev. Walter Mwambazi writes:

A Proposal I  agree with from one of our community members.

Mavin Kanyata Mukelabai writes

My proposal to President Hakainde Hichilema

 End national mourning and only declare it on the day of burial (if body comes) or memorial (if body doesn’t come)

 State funeral proceedings and gun salute can go on with or without the body

Suppose he had died in a bomb, plane crash or eaten by an animal where remains become unobtainable, then the monument at Embassy Park would be a burial site (if body comes) or memorial site (if body doesn’t come) so that we move on.

 If the family doesn’t repatriate the body back to Zambia, we leave them to do whatever they want with it that’s all路

I agree 

This has become exhausting. The government has only two options

Either…

 Take draconian measures and institute the powers it has to commandeer the entire process, with or without the Lungu family consent

Or

 Let them do as they please.

We wait once again 