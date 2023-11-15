Enemies of our own.This is what Senegalese Krepin Diatta said after being mocked by african players during World Cup

“I am very sad to see some African brothers making fun of me. I work for our beautiful and dear African continent and what I receive in return are only insults, mockery of my brothers. This is too bad of you and racism comes from there.

I need your encouragement and not your insults. Thank you to everyone who support me. Only God makes my strength and I am proud of my physical person. Your mockery won’t change anything in my life. But one thing is for sure, we are all Africans.”

Photo: Courtesy