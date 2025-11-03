ENERGY EXPERT WARNS AGAINST SUING GOVT OVER ELECTRICITY EXPORTS



By Patricia Mbewe



Energy Expert Dr. Johnstone Chikwanda has cautioned against suing government for exporting 106 megawatts of electricity to Namibia and Zimbabwe.





Economic Freedom Fighters –EFF- President Kasonde Mwenda has taken the Zambian government and its key energy institutions to court, accusing them of violating citizens’ constitutional rights over the continued export of electricity to countries including Namibia and Zimbabwe amidst severe domestic power cuts, a move Dr. Chikwanda says would be counterproductive and threaten the country’s energy security.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chikwanda points out that Zambia imports over 50% of its electricity through Namibia and Zimbabwe, while these countries receive less than 20% of the electricity that passes through their networks to Zambia.





He explains that cutting off exports would risk retaliation from these countries, potentially depriving Zambia of crucial electricity imports and destabilizing the economy.





Dr. Chikwanda has emphasized that the current energy crisis is severe, and recalling the 106 megawatts would only marginally reduce load-shedding.





He instead suggests that Zambians should learn from Ethiopia’s example, where citizens contributed to fund the grand Ethiopian renaissance dam and is encouraging Zambians to support local energy projects and await the completion of ongoing projects worth over $2 billion.



