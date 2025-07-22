🚨ENG. ABEL NG’ANDU APPREHENDED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING K575,000 IN COMPANY FUNDS





The Zambia Police Service through the Anti-Fraud Unit at Service Headquarters has apprehended Mr. Abel Ng’andu, aged 53, of Plot No. 26317, PHI area in Lusaka, for the offence of Theft by Director contrary to Section 279 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





Mr. Ng’andu, who is the Managing Director of Ng’andu Consulting Limited, is alleged to have stolen company funds amounting to Five Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand Kwacha (K575,000=00).





Brief facts of the matter are that between October 17, 2024 and March 2025, in Lusaka Province, an agent of the company, Mr. Lusungu Nyirenda, Managing Director of Walumart Auto Company Limited, sold seven motor vehicles on behalf of Ng’andu Consulting Limited. The proceeds from the sales, amounting to K575,000=00 were deposited into Mr. Abel Ng’andu’s personal account , instead of the company’s designated account.





Investigations have revealed that Mr. Ng’andu subsequently used the said funds for personal gain.





He has since been released on police bond and is expected to appear in court soon.

We wish to remind all directors and company officials that fiduciary duties must be exercised with the highest level of integrity, and any abuse of office for personal enrichment will not be tolerated. The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring accountability in both public and private institutions.





Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER