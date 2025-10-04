ENG KATOTOBWE URGES AFRICAN LEADERS TO RESPECT THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE & ARREST POVERTY





Blantyre, Malawi… Saturday October 4, 2025



Luapula Constituency Member of Parliament, Eng. Chanda Katotobwe, has called on political leaders across Africa to respect the will of the people and focus on eradicating poverty rather than relying on propaganda or manipulated statistics to project development.





Speaking in Blantyre after witnessing the inauguration of His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika as Malawi’s 7th Republican President at Kamuzu Stadium, Eng. Katotobwe said true leadership is rooted in service to the people and respect their collective will.





“Leaders must always remember that power ultimately belongs to the people,” he said.



“We are merely servants of the people, entrusted to safeguard their interests and improve their welfare.”





Eng. Katotobwe emphasized the need for African governments to deliver tangible improvements in the lives of their citizens by prioritizing eradication of poverty, access to affordable housing, better healthcare, and quality education.





“Development should be measured by the extent to which people’s lives are improved,” he noted.



“Reducing poverty, improving literacy, and providing decent living conditions are the true indicators of progress not inflated statistics or political rhetoric.”





He criticized the growing trend among some leaders to rely on false economic data and media spin to portray prosperity while ordinary citizens continue to languish with extreme poverty and hunger.





“The use of inaccurate numbers to depict false economic growth, while hunger and suffering escalate, must be halted,” Eng. Katotobwe said.



“Our focus should be on delivering real, meaningful change for our people.”





The Luapula Constituency lawmaker concluded by urging all leaders on the continent to govern with humility, accountability, and a deep respect for the will of the people, stressing that “leadership is a privilege, not an entitlement.”