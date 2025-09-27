ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: HH CAN’T FIX TOMORROW WHAT HE FAILED YESTERDAY- Simpamba Abraham

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: HH CAN’T FIX TOMORROW WHAT HE FAILED YESTERDAY





Fellow Zambians,



We have taken note of the recent statement from State House claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to cushioning vulnerable households and small-scale entrepreneurs from the effects of load shedding.





But let us speak the plain truth. For years, our people have suffered endless hours of darkness. Food has gone to waste, small businesses have collapsed, and children have been forced to study by candlelight. Yet today, with elections around the corner, suddenly the President has discovered the suffering of the Zambian people. What hypocrisy!





Zambians are not afterthoughts. We deserve leadership that plans ahead, not leaders who remember our pain only when it suits their political survival. Promising 10 to 15 hours of electricity in selected communities now is nothing but desperate window-dressing. The reality is simple: those who failed to solve the problem yesterday cannot be trusted to solve it tomorrow.





What has happened to the so-called Dubai formula? And if 4 hours of darkness under the previous regime was branded as lack of leadership, then what do we call years of darkness today? It is nothing but cruelty, and a lack of seriousness thinking we Zambians cannot think beyond our norse. A serious government would have shown us alternatives, like developing hydro power from Luapula and Northern provinces, instead of depending solely on Kariba Dam. But the most unfortunate part is that Hakainde Hichilema is wasting our resources chasing after the wind on an productive issues.





Enough is enough. 2026 is the year of change. If it means that even a frog can make more sense than a human being who pretends to care, then so be it. The people of Zambia deserve a government that values their welfare every single day, not one that toys with their suffering to harvest votes.





It is too late, President Hichilema. Do not insult Zambians by thinking we are gullible enough to be blinded by smokescreens. We can see through your tricks.





In 2026, we choose dignity. We choose leadership that listens, cares, and delivers not empty promises at election time. Change is inevitable, and change is coming.



Simpamba Abraham

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu! 﫵