Enough is Enough Mwebantu on ECL Protracted Burial Delays- Miles Sampa

Enough is Enough Mwebantu on ECL Protracted Burial Delays
The President says he is in quite talks with ECL family for a solution. Assuming it’s true, I can only hope and pray it leads to an agreement sooner. Politics aside, our brother and 6th President ECL needs to rest or we on s long pause as a Nation. The area all parties and all of us realise this, the better for Zambia.
May President HH talks with the family conclude soonest. Nothing is beyond negotiation and amicable solution. I personally feel for both sides’ predicament but far from either side to influence a solution.
I however belive its only the two sides themselves can find the solution to break the impasse. Middlemen may have spoilt the broth in the first place.
I therefore appeal to both sides to give and take so they agree to agree or disagree on one final position. The back and forth even more taxing on every Zambians.
Clearly both sides (HH & ECL family) are distressed on the non burial (& so is all of us).
Whatever It takes, may you please (HH & family) find the permanent solution for us and let’s allow President ECL to rest in peace.
MBS10.07.2025n
Miles enough is enough with your running commentary and vile opinions that just do nothing but pollute the environment that its rendered.
It seems the advice of both the Vice President as the leader of the Government in the House and the Speaker have fallen on deaf ears.
Learn to learn if you are educated Mr. Sampa. Learn to listen. You political career is a train wreck and every appointment you have served in Government an embarassment. Full of nothing but empty promises from the Sinking fund to the Wifi network. Nothing has ever come of your mouth that worth of an sense of achievement. As such keep quiet and serve the rest of your last term in Parliament quietly. Zero value added to Zambians and any Party yoy have said to be member but empty rethoric.