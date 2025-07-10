Enough is Enough Mwebantu on ECL Protracted Burial Delays- Miles Sampa

Enough is Enough Mwebantu on ECL Protracted Burial Delays



The President says he is in quite talks with ECL family for a solution. Assuming it’s true, I can only hope and pray it leads to an agreement sooner. Politics aside, our brother and 6th President ECL needs to rest or we on s long pause as a Nation. The area all parties and all of us realise this, the better for Zambia.





May President HH talks with the family conclude soonest. Nothing is beyond negotiation and amicable solution. I personally feel for both sides’ predicament but far from either side to influence a solution.





I however belive its only the two sides themselves can find the solution to break the impasse. Middlemen may have spoilt the broth in the first place.





I therefore appeal to both sides to give and take so they agree to agree or disagree on one final position. The back and forth even more taxing on every Zambians.





Clearly both sides (HH & ECL family) are distressed on the non burial (& so is all of us).





Whatever It takes, may you please (HH & family) find the permanent solution for us and let’s allow President ECL to rest in peace.



MBS10.07.2025n