GUEST ARTICLE: Enough is Enough: Stop Sabotaging Zambian Football!



Nkweto Tembwe



The National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) has spoken, and the message is clear—the injunction that stalled the FAZ AGM and elections has been discharged. This was yet another baseless legal distraction designed to derail football administration and throw the game into unnecessary chaos. But the enemies of football have failed.





Let this be a reminder: football is bigger than individuals and their selfish ambitions. Those who continue to manipulate legal loopholes, stir confusion, and undermine the democratic processes of the game must be held accountable. Their actions do not serve the interests of Zambian football but instead expose a blatant disregard for progress, transparency, and unity.





Loyalty must not be to personal agendas, but to the sovereignty of our nation. Zambia’s football future cannot be dictated by those who thrive on courtroom battles rather than the pitch. Real patriots will always put the development of the game first—not egos, not personal vendettas, and certainly not power struggles.





And let this serve as a warning: the wolves in sheep’s skin, masquerading as angels of light in our football, will soon be exposed. When that day comes, Zambians will be shocked—but even more disappointed. Those pretending to fight for justice, while scheming behind the scenes for their own selfish gain, will have nowhere to hide. The truth is creeping closer, and when it emerges, it will shake the foundations of those who have thrived on deception.





CAF, FIFA, and COSAFA will not just be annoyed when the truth about this injunction comes to light—they will be deeply saddened. Saddened that individuals entrusted with the growth of the game could stoop so low as to derail an entire football administration for selfish reasons. Saddened that while the world moves forward, some elements in Zambian football are busy pulling the sport backwards.





Now that the path is clear, let us move forward with integrity. Let the elections proceed, let football take center stage, and let Zambian football reclaim its rightful place on the continent.





The time for petty squabbles is over—let’s get back to the game!