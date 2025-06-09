Enough Is Enough: We Will No Longer Tolerate the Abuse of President Hichilema- Matambo



He writes…….

Beloved Citizens,



We can no longer stand idly when our Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is subjected to relentless abuse.





Despite being abused and arrested over 17 times on flimsy charges during his time in opposition, he chose the path of peace, unity, and love, even extending kindness to those who wronged him.





It is appalling that some individuals who abused him while he was in opposition continue to insult him even after he assumed the presidency. They blame him for everything, including natural disasters like the drought that hit our country last farming season, which is beyond his control.





Despite the daily barrage of insults and abuse, President Hichilema has guided us to refrain from retaliating. However, this restraint should not be misconstrued as weakness.





After the 7-day National Mourning for our 6th Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, we will no longer tolerate this nonsense. The abuse of President Hichilema must end.



We will continue to stand in solidarity with our president, and we know that God will continue to guide and protect him, just as He has done so through previous numerous assassination attempts.



We would like to encourage our Republican President Mr Hakainde in Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”



Hon. Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister